2011 Ford Explorer

174,964 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

XLT FWD 7 PSSNGR CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE PANO ROOF ALLOYS

XLT FWD 7 PSSNGR CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE PANO ROOF ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

174,964KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9024358
  • Stock #: A1819
  • VIN: 1FMHK7D88BGA84614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,964 KM

Vehicle Description

*25 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*  Ford Explorer 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Power, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Premium Sony Audio System, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

