2011 Ford F-150

180,693 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
V8 XLT PREMUIM 4X4 CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS BED COVER BLUETOOTH

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

180,693KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7662346
  • Stock #: A1425
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF0BKD17762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,693 KM

Vehicle Description

*5.0L V8 EXT. CAB CODE SIDE RUNNING BOARDS *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford F-150 XLT 5.0L V8 with Automatic Transmission. White on Grey Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bed Liner and Hard Cover, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. 

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

