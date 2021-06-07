Menu
2011 GMC Acadia

214,560 KM

Details Description Features

$7,795

+ tax & licensing
$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 GMC Acadia

2011 GMC Acadia

SLE-2 7 PSSNGRS CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH ALLOYS ENGINE R START CRUISE REAR TEMP CONTROL

2011 GMC Acadia

SLE-2 7 PSSNGRS CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH ALLOYS ENGINE R START CRUISE REAR TEMP CONTROL

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

214,560KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7193357
  • Stock #: A1290
  • VIN: 1GKKRPED6BJ267485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1290
  • Mileage 214,560 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*7 PASSENGERS*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITION*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean V6 3.6L GMC Acadia 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control and Engine Remote Start. Maroon on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Captain Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Engine Remote Start, Alloys, Keyless, Cruise Control, Rear Temp Control, Roof Rack, Side Turning Signals, Tow Package, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Power Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

