2011 GMC Acadia

+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
+ taxes & licensing
*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*7 PASSENGERS*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITION*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean V6 3.6L GMC Acadia 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control and Engine Remote Start. Maroon on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Captain Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Engine Remote Start, Alloys, Keyless, Cruise Control, Rear Temp Control, Roof Rack, Side Turning Signals, Tow Package, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Power Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2