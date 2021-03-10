2011 GMC Canyon

Certified

$13,595 + taxes & licensing 2 0 6 , 7 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6821222

6821222 Stock #: A1191

A1191 VIN: 1GTH6NFE1B8126678

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1191

Mileage 206,706 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Exterior tinted windows Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE 4x4 Automatic lights Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Bed Liner / Box Liner Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Anti-Start Security Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Running Boards / Rails Service Records Included WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.