2011 GMC Canyon

206,706 KM

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SLT 4x4 OFF-ROAD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH RUNNING BOARD TOW HITCH ALLOYS FOG LIGHTS BED LINER

SLT 4x4 OFF-ROAD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH RUNNING BOARD TOW HITCH ALLOYS FOG LIGHTS BED LINER

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Certified

206,706KM
Used
  Stock #: A1191
  • VIN: 1GTH6NFE1B8126678

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,706 KM

*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO* Very Clean GMC Canyon SLT Crew Cab 3.7L 5Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Running Board, Alloys, Power Options, Tow Hitch and Bed Liner. Red on Charcoal Interior. Finance Option Available. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, Direction Compass, Running Board, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
tinted windows
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

