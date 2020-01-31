2011 GMC Sierra 1500

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*ACCIDENT FREE* LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE* Very Clean GMC SLE Ext Cab, With Automatic Transmission, Silver on Grey Int. Financing options are available for 24 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX/, AC, Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Side Step Bars, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6