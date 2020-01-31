Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Ext Cab 4WD 5.3L V8 AUTO CERTIFIED

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Ext Cab 4WD 5.3L V8 AUTO CERTIFIED

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,095KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4631679
  • Stock #: D5704
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE35BZ366200
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ACCIDENT FREE* LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE* Very Clean GMC SLE Ext Cab, With Automatic Transmission, Silver on Grey Int. Financing options are available for 24 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX/, AC, Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Side Step Bars, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

