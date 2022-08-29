Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

270,764 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

V8 SL 4x4 CREW CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS RUNNING BOARDS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

V8 SL 4x4 CREW CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9266500
  2. 9266500
  3. 9266500
  4. 9266500
  5. 9266500
  6. 9266500
  7. 9266500
  8. 9266500
  9. 9266500
  10. 9266500
  11. 9266500
  12. 9266500
  13. 9266500
  14. 9266500
  15. 9266500
  16. 9266500
  17. 9266500
  18. 9266500
  19. 9266500
  20. 9266500
  21. 9266500
  22. 9266500
  23. 9266500
  24. 9266500
  25. 9266500
  26. 9266500
  27. 9266500
  28. 9266500
  29. 9266500
  30. 9266500
  31. 9266500
  32. 9266500
  33. 9266500
  34. 9266500
  35. 9266500
  36. 9266500
  37. 9266500
Contact Seller

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

270,764KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9266500
  • Stock #: A1888
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEAXBG169748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1888
  • Mileage 270,764 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*6 PASSENGERS*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*HWY KMS* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4x4 Crew Cab 4.8L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Red on Charcoal Interior. with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, Alloys, Direction Compass, Engine Remote Start, Side Running Boards, Cruise Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Step Bumper
AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 270,764 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX ...
 130,616 KM
$10,895 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima S...
 188,032 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory