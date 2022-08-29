$10,495+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
V8 SL 4x4 CREW CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$10,495
- Stock #: A1888
- VIN: 3GTP2UEAXBG169748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 270,764 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*6 PASSENGERS*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*HWY KMS* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4x4 Crew Cab 4.8L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Red on Charcoal Interior. with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, Alloys, Direction Compass, Engine Remote Start, Side Running Boards, Cruise Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
