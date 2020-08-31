Menu
2011 GMC Terrain

180,072 KM

Details Description Features

$8,295

+ tax & licensing
$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 GMC Terrain

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE2 AWD CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE2 AWD CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

180,072KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5808114
  • Stock #: A1025
  • VIN: 2CTFLTEC8B6325001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1025
  • Mileage 180,072 KM

Vehicle Description

*SLE2 AWD CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUTOOTH*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean GMC Terrain SLE-2 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, And Alloys. Maroon on Charcoal Interior. Finance Option Available. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Rear View Camera, Keyless, Engine Remote Start, Cruise Controls, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Front Seats, Pioneer Premium Audio System, Direction Compass, Power Driver Seat, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Luggage / Roof Rack

