2011 GMC Terrain

78,349 KM

Details Description Features

$9,595

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SLE-2 CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH POWER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$9,595

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*SLE2 CAMERA HEATED POWER SEAT BLUTOOTH*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean GMC Terrain SLE-2 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, And Alloys. Beige on Charcoal Interior. Finance Option Available. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Rear View Camera, Keyless, Engine Remote Start, Cruise Controls, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Front Seats, Pioneer Premium Audio System, Direction Compass, Power Driver Seat, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

