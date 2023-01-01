$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Honda Pilot
EX-L 4WD *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2011 Honda Pilot
EX-L 4WD *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
195,830KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNYF4H51BB504652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2439
- Mileage 195,830 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*8 PASSENGER*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Pilot EX-L Pkg 8 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has, Alloys, Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. Black on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Front Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Power Tail Gate, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2011 Honda Pilot EX-L 4WD *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 195,830 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT *SERVICE DETAILES* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 147,780 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima 2.4L LX *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 93,090 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2011 Honda Pilot