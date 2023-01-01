Menu
*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*8 PASSENGER*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Pilot EX-L Pkg 8 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has, Alloys, Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. Black on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Front Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Power Tail Gate, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2011 Honda Pilot

195,830 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Pilot

EX-L 4WD *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2011 Honda Pilot

EX-L 4WD *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,830KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF4H51BB504652

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2439
  • Mileage 195,830 KM

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*8 PASSENGER*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Pilot EX-L Pkg 8 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has, Alloys, Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. Black on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Front Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Power Tail Gate, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Steering

CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Honda Pilot