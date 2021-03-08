2011 Honda Pilot

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 8 PASSENGER HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver Seat Height Adjustment Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD Automatic lights PREMIUM PACKAGE Fully loaded Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Backup / Rear View Camera Premium Interior Trim Level Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Service Records Included Luggage / Roof Rack WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

