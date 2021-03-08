Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda Pilot

282,398 KM

Details Description Features

$9,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Pilot

2011 Honda Pilot

EX-L 4WD DVD CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Pilot

EX-L 4WD DVD CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 6674582
  2. 6674582
  3. 6674582
  4. 6674582
  5. 6674582
  6. 6674582
  7. 6674582
  8. 6674582
  9. 6674582
  10. 6674582
  11. 6674582
  12. 6674582
  13. 6674582
  14. 6674582
  15. 6674582
  16. 6674582
  17. 6674582
  18. 6674582
  19. 6674582
  20. 6674582
  21. 6674582
  22. 6674582
  23. 6674582
  24. 6674582
  25. 6674582
  26. 6674582
  27. 6674582
  28. 6674582
  29. 6674582
  30. 6674582
  31. 6674582
  32. 6674582
  33. 6674582
  34. 6674582
  35. 6674582
  36. 6674582
  37. 6674582
  38. 6674582
  39. 6674582
  40. 6674582
  41. 6674582
Contact Seller

$9,595

+ taxes & licensing

282,398KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6674582
  • Stock #: A1167
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H51BB501735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1167
  • Mileage 282,398 KM

Vehicle Description

*8 PASSENGER CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*HWY KILOMETRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Pilot EX-L Pkg 8 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Alloys, Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. Pearl White on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Power Front Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Power Tail Gate, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2010 Infiniti G Seda...
 182,345 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT...
 163,122 KM
$7,295 + tax & lic
2012 Infiniti G Seda...
 143,885 KM
$11,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory