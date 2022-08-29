$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Pilot
TOURING PKG 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH DVD HEATED SEATS LEATHER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9226201
- Stock #: A1877
- VIN: 5FNYF4H94BB501277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 236,862 KM
Vehicle Description
*8 PASSENGERS DVD NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH 4 SEATS HEATED LEATHER FRONT/BACK PARKING SENSORS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Pilot Touring Pkg 8 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, DVD Entertainment, Bluetooth, Alloys, Power Front Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Side Turning Signals, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tail Gate, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Heated Rear Seats, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
