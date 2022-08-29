Menu
2011 Honda Pilot

236,862 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

TOURING PKG 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH DVD HEATED SEATS LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

236,862KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9226201
  • Stock #: A1877
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H94BB501277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1877
  • Mileage 236,862 KM

Vehicle Description

*8 PASSENGERS DVD NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH 4 SEATS HEATED LEATHER FRONT/BACK PARKING SENSORS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Pilot Touring Pkg 8 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, DVD Entertainment, Bluetooth, Alloys, Power Front Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Side Turning Signals, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tail Gate, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Heated Rear Seats, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

