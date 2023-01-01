Menu
2011 Honda Pilot

193,725 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Honda Pilot

2011 Honda Pilot

EX-L 4WD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH 8 PASS HEATED SEATS LEATHER SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2011 Honda Pilot

EX-L 4WD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH 8 PASS HEATED SEATS LEATHER SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,725KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9460984
  • Stock #: A1937
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H58BB507306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1937
  • Mileage 193,725 KM

Vehicle Description

*8 PASSENGER SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Pilot EX-L Pkg 8 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has, Sunroof, Alloys, Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. White on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Front Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Power Tail Gate, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

