2011 Honda Pilot
EX-L 4WD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH 8 PASS HEATED SEATS LEATHER SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 9460984
- Stock #: A1937
- VIN: 5FNYF4H58BB507306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,725 KM
Vehicle Description
*8 PASSENGER SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Pilot EX-L Pkg 8 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has, Sunroof, Alloys, Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. White on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Front Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Power Tail Gate, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
Vehicle Features
