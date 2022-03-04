Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

163,230 KM

Details

$7,750

+ tax & licensing
$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

163,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8621048
  VIN: KMHDB8AE0BU116052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, No accident history,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....Two set of tires….vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7750 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

