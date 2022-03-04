2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,750 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 2 3 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8621048

8621048 VIN: KMHDB8AE0BU116052

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 163,230 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.