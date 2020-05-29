2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
+ taxes & licensing
*V6 4WD*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Heated Leather, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Bucket Leather Seat, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Running Board, Dual Climate Controls, Infinity Premium Audio System, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2