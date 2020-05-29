Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED V6 4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED V6 4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5090312
  2. 5090312
  3. 5090312
  4. 5090312
  5. 5090312
  6. 5090312
  7. 5090312
  8. 5090312
  9. 5090312
  10. 5090312
  11. 5090312
  12. 5090312
  13. 5090312
  14. 5090312
  15. 5090312
  16. 5090312
  17. 5090312
  18. 5090312
  19. 5090312
  20. 5090312
  21. 5090312
  22. 5090312
  23. 5090312
  24. 5090312
  25. 5090312
  26. 5090312
  27. 5090312
  28. 5090312
  29. 5090312
  30. 5090312
  31. 5090312
  32. 5090312
  33. 5090312
  34. 5090312
  35. 5090312
  36. 5090312
  37. 5090312
  38. 5090312
  39. 5090312
  40. 5090312
Contact Seller

$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,134KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5090312
  • Stock #: A823
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG7BG022643
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*V6 4WD*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Heated Leather, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Bucket Leather Seat, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Running Board, Dual Climate Controls, Infinity Premium Audio System, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Dual Power Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Automatic lights
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • WOOD STEERING WHEEL
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • Premium Audio Package
  • Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
  • Single Owner
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Running Boards / Rails
  • Service Records Included
  • Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 186,044 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Tundra T...
 195,724 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson ...
 75,463 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory