Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS V6 4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS ALLOYS AUX HITCH

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS V6 4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS ALLOYS AUX HITCH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5194712
  2. 5194712
  3. 5194712
  4. 5194712
  5. 5194712
  6. 5194712
  7. 5194712
  8. 5194712
  9. 5194712
  10. 5194712
  11. 5194712
  12. 5194712
  13. 5194712
  14. 5194712
  15. 5194712
  16. 5194712
  17. 5194712
  18. 5194712
  19. 5194712
  20. 5194712
  21. 5194712
  22. 5194712
  23. 5194712
  24. 5194712
  25. 5194712
  26. 5194712
  27. 5194712
  28. 5194712
  29. 5194712
  30. 5194712
  31. 5194712
  32. 5194712
  33. 5194712
  34. 5194712
  35. 5194712
Contact Seller

$7,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,818KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5194712
  • Stock #: A853
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG3BG047946
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*V6 4WD*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITION* Very Clean 4WD Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Brown on White Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Bucket Sport Seat, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Trailer Hitch with Utility, Wood Trim Interior, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Automatic lights
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • 2 keys
  • Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Anti-Start Security
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Premium Interior Trim Level
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
  • Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Chevrolet Impal...
 178,265 KM
$4,795 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Altima 2...
 146,376 KM
$7,795 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Veloste...
 79,802 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory