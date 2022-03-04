$12,595+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
V6 AWD LIMITED CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$12,595
- Listing ID: 8526641
- Stock #: A1666
- VIN: 5XYZHDAG9BG037497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,913 KM
Vehicle Description
*V6 4WD*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Heated Leather, Alloys and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Nav, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Bucket Leather Seat, Heated Front Power Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Controls, Infinity Premium Audio System, Alloys, Tow Hitch, Compass Direction, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
