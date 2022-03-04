Menu
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

164,913 KM

$12,595

+ tax & licensing
$12,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

V6 AWD LIMITED CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

V6 AWD LIMITED CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,595

+ taxes & licensing

164,913KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8526641
  • Stock #: A1666
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG9BG037497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1666
  • Mileage 164,913 KM

Vehicle Description

*V6 4WD*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Heated Leather, Alloys and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Nav, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Bucket Leather Seat, Heated Front Power Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Controls, Infinity Premium Audio System, Alloys, Tow Hitch, Compass Direction, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

