2011 Hyundai Sonata

201,272 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS CERTIFIED SUNROOF *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED POWER SUBWOOFER

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS CERTIFIED SUNROOF *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED POWER SUBWOOFER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,272KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8249118
  Stock #: A1589
  VIN: 5NPEB4AC2BH137673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1589
  • Mileage 201,272 KM

Vehicle Description

*21 HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Hyundai Sonata 2.4L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Heated Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Black on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Power Sport Seat, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Premium Audio System with Subwoofer, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

