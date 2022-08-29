Menu
2011 Infiniti G Coupe

187,641 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Infiniti G Coupe

2011 Infiniti G Coupe

G37x AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE

2011 Infiniti G Coupe

G37x AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,641KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9024361
  • Stock #: A1820
  • VIN: JN1CV6EL5BM262504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1820
  • Mileage 187,641 KM

Vehicle Description

*V6 COUPE AWD CAMERA*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Nice Clean 3.7L V6 Infiniti G37 Coupe with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Camera, Memory Heated Leather, and Bluetooth. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Leather Seats, Keyless, Sunroof, Dual Power Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Bose Audio System, Intelligent Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

905-281-2255

