2011 Jeep Compass

SPORT SUNROOF 5 SPEED MANUAL CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,130KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4400955
  • Stock #: D5623
  • VIN: 1J4NT4FB5BD136983
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*LOW KM*LOCAL VEHICLE*VERY CLEAN Jeep Compass Sport With 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Black on Grey Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $242/ Monthly or $111/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Windows
  • Sunroof

