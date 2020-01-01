2011 Jeep Compass

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*LOW KM*LOCAL VEHICLE*VERY CLEAN Jeep Compass Sport With 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Black on Grey Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $242/ Monthly or $111/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
