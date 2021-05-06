Menu
2011 Jeep Compass

155,000 KM

Details

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Jeep Compass

2011 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

2011 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7117678
  • VIN: 1J4NF5FB3BD197763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean Compass 4X4. Fully loaded heated leather seats , power sun roof and so much more. Just a great SUV, ready to go anywhere !! Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up etc. Just a great all year round vehicle, Runs and drives perfect.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

