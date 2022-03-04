$12,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Compass
4WD LIMITED *70th ANN* CERTIFIED NAV BLUETOOTH CRUISE SUNROOF HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$12,995
- Listing ID: 8640722
- Stock #: A1670
- VIN: 1J4NF5FB5BD161282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,672 KM
Vehicle Description
*4x4*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS* GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Limited 70th Edition 4WD Jeep Compass 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission with Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power seats, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Sunroof, Engine Remote start, Nav, Cruise Control, Keyless, Fog lights, Alloys, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
