2011 Jeep Compass

169,672 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

4WD LIMITED *70th ANN* CERTIFIED NAV BLUETOOTH CRUISE SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

169,672KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8640722
  • Stock #: A1670
  • VIN: 1J4NF5FB5BD161282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1670
  • Mileage 169,672 KM

Vehicle Description

*4x4*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS* GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Limited 70th Edition 4WD Jeep Compass 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission with Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power seats, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Sunroof, Engine Remote start, Nav, Cruise Control, Keyless, Fog lights, Alloys, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
AWD
4x4
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

