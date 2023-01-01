$8,500+ tax & licensing
1-888-729-5672
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED | AS-IS | COME TODAY & SAVE | 905-876-2580
Location
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6
$8,500
- Listing ID: 10332156
- Stock #: ZH07A
- VIN: 1J4RR5GG3BC589019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 198,712 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, and not e-tested. It is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register. The vehicle is to be driven in its current condition. The vehicle is plus HST.
