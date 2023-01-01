Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

198,712 KM

Details Description

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-888-729-5672

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED | AS-IS | COME TODAY & SAVE | 905-876-2580

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED | AS-IS | COME TODAY & SAVE | 905-876-2580

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-888-729-5672

  1. 10332156
  2. 10332156
  3. 10332156
  4. 10332156
  5. 10332156
  6. 10332156
  7. 10332156
  8. 10332156
  9. 10332156
  10. 10332156
  11. 10332156
  12. 10332156
  13. 10332156
  14. 10332156
  15. 10332156
  16. 10332156
  17. 10332156
  18. 10332156
  19. 10332156
  20. 10332156
  21. 10332156
  22. 10332156
  23. 10332156
  24. 10332156
  25. 10332156
  26. 10332156
  27. 10332156
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
198,712KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332156
  • Stock #: ZH07A
  • VIN: 1J4RR5GG3BC589019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # ZH07A
  • Mileage 198,712 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, and not e-tested. It is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register. The vehicle is to be driven in its current condition. The vehicle is plus HST.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hunt Chrysler Fiat

2019 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 95,439 KM
$45,835 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 198,712 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 298,747 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hunt Chrysler Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

Call Dealer

1-888-729-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-729-5672

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory