$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4WD Leather Camera Certified 2 Year Warranty Included!

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

  • 221,673KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5263904
  • Stock #: A778
  • VIN: 1J4RR4GGXBC580540
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Nice Clean Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD. White on Black Leather Interior. *BACK UP CAMERA*CERTIFIED* 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!* Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Remote Starter, Alloys, Keyless Entry/ Push to Start, Heated Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Power Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Side Airbags
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • BACKUP SENSORS
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

