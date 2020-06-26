2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
Nice Clean Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD. White on Black Leather Interior. *BACK UP CAMERA*CERTIFIED* 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!* Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Remote Starter, Alloys, Keyless Entry/ Push to Start, Heated Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Power Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
