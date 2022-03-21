Menu
2011 Kia Rio

129,358 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Rio5

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

129,358KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8968975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, service record , Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained ,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $5950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
