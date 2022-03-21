$5,950+ tax & licensing
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2011 Kia Rio
Rio5
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
129,358KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8968975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Warranty Included
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5