$13,595+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2011 Lexus ES 350
PREMUIM PKG CERTIFIED SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS MEMORY LEATHER ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$13,595
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9056731
- Stock #: A1826
- VIN: JTHBK1EG8B2433148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1826
- Mileage 143,901 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean 3.5L V6 Lexus ES350 Premuim Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Push Start, Sunroof, Heated, Memory Driver Seat, Cruise Control and Alloys. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Direction Compass, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.