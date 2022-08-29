Menu
2011 Lexus ES 350

143,901 KM

Details Description Features

$13,595

+ tax & licensing
$13,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2011 Lexus ES 350

2011 Lexus ES 350

PREMUIM PKG CERTIFIED SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS MEMORY LEATHER ALLOYS

2011 Lexus ES 350

PREMUIM PKG CERTIFIED SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS MEMORY LEATHER ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,595

+ taxes & licensing

143,901KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9056731
  • Stock #: A1826
  • VIN: JTHBK1EG8B2433148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1826
  • Mileage 143,901 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean 3.5L V6 Lexus ES350 Premuim Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Push Start, Sunroof, Heated, Memory Driver Seat, Cruise Control and Alloys. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Direction Compass, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

