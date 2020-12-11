Menu
2011 Lexus GX 460

175,741 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
GX 460 Premium AWD DVD Navigation Camera Certified

Location

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,741KM
Used
  • Stock #: D6256
  • VIN: JTJJM7FX8B5018965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Lexus GX460 Premium PKG 4WD, V8 4.6L 7 Passenger With Head Rest DVD Entertainment Pkg, Navigation System, Rear View Camera Bluetooth, Silver on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available for 36 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Head Rest DVD Entertainment Pkg, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Alloys, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
7 PASSENGER
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wood Trim Interior
Entertainment Package
AWD
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Headrest DVD/TV
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

