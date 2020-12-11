2011 Lexus GX 460

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-3161
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Lexus GX460 Premium PKG 4WD, V8 4.6L 7 Passenger With Head Rest DVD Entertainment Pkg, Navigation System, Rear View Camera Bluetooth, Silver on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available for 36 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Head Rest DVD Entertainment Pkg, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Alloys, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,
Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6