2011 Lexus GX 460

162,038 KM

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
SPORT UTILITY *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

SPORT UTILITY *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

162,038KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8931226
  Stock #: A1783
  VIN: JTJBM7FX9B5033723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,038 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Very very  Clean 4.6L V8 Lexus GX460 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Power Heated Leather, Memory Front Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloys. Pearl Black on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated Seats, Memory Power Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Leather Seats, Wood Trim Interior, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Heated Cooled Seats, Side Signal Lights, Power Folding Rear Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

