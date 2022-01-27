2011 Lexus IS

$17,495 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 0 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8152837

8152837 Stock #: A1560

A1560 VIN: JTHCF5C28B5049294

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1560

Mileage 99,057 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights Luxury Package Fully loaded Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks HID Lights Heated Side Mirrors JBL Sound System Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.