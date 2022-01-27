Menu
2011 Lexus IS

99,057 KM

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
IS 250 AWD NAV CAMERA CERTIFIED *LOW KMS**2ND SET WINTER* SUNROOF PUSH START HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

99,057KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8152837
  • Stock #: A1560
  • VIN: JTHCF5C28B5049294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1560
  • Mileage 99,057 KM

Vehicle Description

*AWD CAMERA*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITION*2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES*VERY LOW KMS*Very Clean AWD 2.5l V6 Lexus IS 250 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Nav, Shifter Paddles, Push Start, Alloys and Sunroof. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry/ Push to start, Cruise Control, Power Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Control, Alloy, Shifter Paddles, Fog Lights, Compass, Side Turning Signal, Leather Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Roof Airbags

