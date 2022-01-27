$17,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2011 Lexus IS
IS 250 AWD NAV CAMERA CERTIFIED *LOW KMS**2ND SET WINTER* SUNROOF PUSH START HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8152837
- Stock #: A1560
- VIN: JTHCF5C28B5049294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1560
- Mileage 99,057 KM
Vehicle Description
*AWD CAMERA*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITION*2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES*VERY LOW KMS*Very Clean AWD 2.5l V6 Lexus IS 250 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Nav, Shifter Paddles, Push Start, Alloys and Sunroof. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry/ Push to start, Cruise Control, Power Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Control, Alloy, Shifter Paddles, Fog Lights, Compass, Side Turning Signal, Leather Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.