2011 Mazda CX-7

220,088 KM

GT TURBO AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER

GT TURBO AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

220,088KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7306895
  Stock #: A1316
  VIN: JM3ER4C3XB0395095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1316
  • Mileage 220,088 KM

Vehicle Description

*HWY KILOMETERS*AWD SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED POWER LEATHER*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda CX-7 2.3L 4Cyl Turbo with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloys, and Heated Leather Seats. Brown on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Heated Bucket Leather Seats, Dual Power Front Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Premium Audio System, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

 Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory