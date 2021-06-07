2011 Mazda CX-7

+ taxes & licensing
*HWY KILOMETERS*AWD SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED POWER LEATHER*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda CX-7 2.3L 4Cyl Turbo with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloys, and Heated Leather Seats. Brown on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Heated Bucket Leather Seats, Dual Power Front Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Premium Audio System, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
