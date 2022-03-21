Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

125,230 KM

Details Features

$8,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,350

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1655850181
  2. 1655850181
  3. 1655850181
  4. 1655850181
  5. 1655850181
  6. 1655850181
  7. 1655850181
  8. 1655850181
  9. 1655850181
  10. 1655850181
  11. 1655850181
  12. 1655850181
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,350

+ taxes & licensing

125,230KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8735912
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY7B0104622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,230 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2014 Kia Optima LX
 173,292 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 GT
 142,352 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 163,230 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory