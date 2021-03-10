Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

150,000 KM

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6735521
  VIN: JM1BL1UF1B1392052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour greu
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED with a 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED. CLean car. Comes with winter and summer wheels/tires. Very well maintained with no issues. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Just a great driving car. Fully loaded with keyless entry etc. Great driver, cheap to maintain. WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

