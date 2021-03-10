2011 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
CERTIFIED with a 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED. CLean car. Comes with winter and summer wheels/tires. Very well maintained with no issues. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Just a great driving car. Fully loaded with keyless entry etc. Great driver, cheap to maintain. WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
