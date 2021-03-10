2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$6,299 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6735521

6735521 VIN: JM1BL1UF1B1392052

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour greu

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.