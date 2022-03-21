Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA5

193,641 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

GS FWD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH POWER OPTIONS ALLOYS

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

193,641KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8811083
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL1C0122450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,641 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*6 PASSENGERS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda5 2.5L 4Cyl GSPackage 6 Passenger With Automatic Transmission has Cruise. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
6 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

