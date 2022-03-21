2011 Mazda MAZDA5

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 6 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8811083

8811083 Stock #: A1750

A1750 VIN: JM1CW2CL1C0122450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1750

Mileage 193,641 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Seating 6 PASSENGER Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.