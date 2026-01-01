2011 Mazda MAZDA6

Menu
<div>In great shape and condition,low km,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,power seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $8350 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.</div><div><br></div><div> RELIANCE AUTO </div><div>8215 <span style=font-size: 1em;>LAWSON ROAD </span></div><div>MILTON ONTARIO </div><div> PH:647-281-2241    </div>

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,350

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,123KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1YVHZ8CH1B5M21525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,123 KM

Vehicle Description

In great shape and condition,low km,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,power seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $8350 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO  PH:647-281-2241    

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

