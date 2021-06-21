Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

180,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

B 200

B 200

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7414952
  • VIN: WDDFH3DB0BJ723043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Super clean car. Runs like new. Always very well maintained. Fresh service at Mercedes!!! Recent tires, brakes and full tune up !! Loaded with HUGE sun roof !! Needs nothing at all. Just a solid reliable car. Great runner and lookers. Mercedes EXCELLENCE !! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

