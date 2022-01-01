Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

159,141 KM

Details Description Features

$6,895

+ tax & licensing
$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200 CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH ALLOYS *ACCIDENT FREE* CRUISE HEATED SEATS

2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200 CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH ALLOYS *ACCIDENT FREE* CRUISE HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

159,141KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8095084
  • Stock #: A1548
  • VIN: WDDFH3DB9BJ673906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1548
  • Mileage 159,141 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*ACCIDENT FREE*Very Clean Mercedes Benz B200 With Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise, Pearl White on Charcoal Int. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD, AC Climate Control, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Alloys, Cruise Control and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

