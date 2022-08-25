$14,995+ tax & licensing
905-281-2255
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E350 COUPE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER TIERS* NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$14,995
- Listing ID: 9006283
- Stock #: A1814
- VIN: WDDKJ5GB2BF079011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 178,575 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE**2nd SET WINETR ON OEM ALLOYS*ACCIDENT FREE*GREAT CONDITIONS*CERTIFIED*Come check out this Beautiful Mercedes Benz E 350 3.5L V6. Black on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Bluetooth, Navigation System, Memory Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, AC / Heat, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Dual Climate Controls, Sunroof, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, Dual Power Front Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA*
Vehicle Features
