2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

178,575 KM

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

E350 COUPE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER TIERS* NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

E350 COUPE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER TIERS* NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

178,575KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9006283
  Stock #: A1814
  VIN: WDDKJ5GB2BF079011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  Stock # A1814
  • Mileage 178,575 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE**2nd SET WINETR ON OEM ALLOYS*ACCIDENT FREE*GREAT CONDITIONS*CERTIFIED*Come check out this Beautiful Mercedes Benz E 350 3.5L V6. Black on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Bluetooth, Navigation System, Memory Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, AC / Heat, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Dual Climate Controls, Sunroof, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, Dual Power Front Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA*

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
4 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

