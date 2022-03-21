Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

156,894 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,894KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8692187
  • Stock #: A1720
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB3BF526888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,894 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mercedes-Benz GLK350 4Matic AWD With Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Heated Leather, Beige on Black Leather Int. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Back And Front Sensors, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Harman /Kardon Sound System, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Power Heated Buckets Leather Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Cruise Control, Fog Lights and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

