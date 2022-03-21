Menu
2011 MINI Cooper

154,186 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

TURBO S 6SP MANUAL CERTIFIED PANO SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS LEATHER

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

154,186KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8745128
  • Stock #: A1728
  • VIN: WMWSV3C50BTY24680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 154,186 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Mini Cooper Hatchback 1.6L Turbo S 4Cyl  with 6SP Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Push Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

