$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2011 MINI Cooper
TURBO S 6SP MANUAL CERTIFIED PANO SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS LEATHER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8745128
- Stock #: A1728
- VIN: WMWSV3C50BTY24680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 154,186 KM
Vehicle Description
*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Mini Cooper Hatchback 1.6L Turbo S 4Cyl with 6SP Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Push Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.