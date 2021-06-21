Menu
2011 Nissan Frontier

147,809 KM

Details Description Features

$16,595

+ tax & licensing
$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Nissan Frontier

2011 Nissan Frontier

V6 SV 4x4 CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *SERVICE RECORDS* CRUISE ALLOYS BED COVER

2011 Nissan Frontier

V6 SV 4x4 CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *SERVICE RECORDS* CRUISE ALLOYS BED COVER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

147,809KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7431086
  • Stock #: A1342
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CW9BC422338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1342
  • Mileage 147,809 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Nissan Frontier SV 4x4 Ext Cab 4.0L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Trailers Brake Control, Alloys, Cruise Controls and Tow Hitch. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Alloys, Bed Cover, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Trip Computer
tinted windows
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

