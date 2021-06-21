2011 Nissan Frontier

$16,595 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 8 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7431086

7431086 Stock #: A1342

A1342 VIN: 1N6AD0CW9BC422338

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1342

Mileage 147,809 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Exterior tinted windows Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Bed Liner / Box Liner Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Anti-Start Security Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.