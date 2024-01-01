Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=background-color:white><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><em><span style=font-size:11.0pt><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif><span style=color:black>Vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We have determined that this is a quality vehicle and should be viewed as an opportunity to save by being able to source your own safety and reconditioning. The following is our required AS-IS legal jargon. </span></span></span></em></span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=background-color:white><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><em><span style=font-size:11.0pt><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif><span style=color:black>*** </span></span></span></em><em><span style=font-size:11.0pt><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif><span style=color:#7e0a0a>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition ***</span></span></span></em></span></span></span></p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.</strong></p> <p><strong>Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.</strong></p>

2011 Nissan Juke

187,750 KM

Details Description Features

$5,937

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Nissan Juke

SV *AS-IS* Auto, Alloys, Cloth

Watch This Vehicle
12052867

2011 Nissan Juke

SV *AS-IS* Auto, Alloys, Cloth

Location

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

Contact Seller

$5,937

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AF5MR3BT011668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 187,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We have determined that this is a quality vehicle and should be viewed as an opportunity to save by being able to source your own safety and reconditioning. The following is our required AS-IS legal jargon.





*** This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition ***


 



Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.



Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Achilles Mazda

Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV *AS-IS* Auto, Alloys, Cloth for sale in Milton, ON
2011 Nissan Juke SV *AS-IS* Auto, Alloys, Cloth 187,750 KM $5,937 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SE, Auto, Leatherette, Alloys for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SE, Auto, Leatherette, Alloys 67,950 KM $18,755 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Trendline *AS-IS* AWD, Alloys for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Trendline *AS-IS* AWD, Alloys 148,500 KM $7,437 + tax & lic

Email Achilles Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Achilles Mazda

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

Call Dealer

(289) 627-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 627-1800

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$5,937

+ taxes & licensing

Achilles Mazda

(289) 627-1800

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Juke