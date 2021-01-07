Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Murano

172,409 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Murano

2011 Nissan Murano

LE AWD Navigation Camera Panoramic Sunroof Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Murano

LE AWD Navigation Camera Panoramic Sunroof Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6442155
  2. 6442155
  3. 6442155
  4. 6442155
  5. 6442155
  6. 6442155
  7. 6442155
  8. 6442155
  9. 6442155
  10. 6442155
  11. 6442155
  12. 6442155
  13. 6442155
  14. 6442155
  15. 6442155
  16. 6442155
  17. 6442155
  18. 6442155
  19. 6442155
  20. 6442155
  21. 6442155
  22. 6442155
  23. 6442155
  24. 6442155
  25. 6442155
  26. 6442155
  27. 6442155
  28. 6442155
  29. 6442155
  30. 6442155
Contact Seller

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

172,409KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6442155
  • Stock #: D6277
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW5BW178733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6277
  • Mileage 172,409 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*PRICED TO SALE*Very Clean Nissan Murano LE AWD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth White on Black Leather int. Financing options are available from as low as $333/ Monthly or $153/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Climate Control, Alloys, Leather Heated Seats, Navigation System, Back Up Camera. Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2014 Honda Civic Si ...
 114,426 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q5 2.0T Qu...
 118,626 KM
$12,795 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 2500 Larami...
 303,495 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory