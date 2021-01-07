2011 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features AWD Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.