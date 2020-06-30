2011 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows New Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Fully loaded Accident Free Tech Package Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Dealer Trade-In Service Records Included Luggage / Roof Rack

