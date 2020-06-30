Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

198,904 KM

Details Description Features

$7,295

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SV AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  • Listing ID: 5352491
  • Stock #: A918
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV7BW256691

198,904KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A918
  • Mileage 198,904 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITION* Very Clean AWD Nissan Rogue SV 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Bluetooth and Heated Seats. Bronze on Black Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, 2 sets Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
New Tires
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Tech Package
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Dealer Trade-In
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory