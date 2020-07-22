Menu
2011 Scion tC

231,864 KM

$6,295

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Scion tC

2011 Scion tC

6SPD PREMIUM PKG CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

2011 Scion tC

6SPD PREMIUM PKG CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

231,864KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5590344
  Stock #: A967
  VIN: JTKJF5C78B3002419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 231,864 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MINT CONDITIONS*HWY KILOMETRES* Very Clean Coupe 2Dr Toyota Scion TC 2.4L 4Cyl with 6 Speed Manual/Standard Transmission has Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Seats, Alloys, and Cruise Control. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Leather Seats, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
tinted windows
New Tires
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Dealer Trade-In
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

