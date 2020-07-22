2011 Scion tC

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Rear Defrost Exterior tinted windows New Tires Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors AWD Automatic lights PREMIUM PACKAGE Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Anti-Start Security Side Turning Signals Dealer Trade-In Service Records Included

