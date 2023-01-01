Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota RAV4

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

BASE 2.4L 4WD CERTIFIED *ENGINE REMOTE START* CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota RAV4

BASE 2.4L 4WD CERTIFIED *ENGINE REMOTE START* CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9705487
  2. 9705487
  3. 9705487
  4. 9705487
  5. 9705487
  6. 9705487
  7. 9705487
  8. 9705487
  9. 9705487
  10. 9705487
  11. 9705487
  12. 9705487
  13. 9705487
  14. 9705487
  15. 9705487
  16. 9705487
  17. 9705487
  18. 9705487
  19. 9705487
  20. 9705487
  21. 9705487
  22. 9705487
  23. 9705487
  24. 9705487
  25. 9705487
  26. 9705487
  27. 9705487
  28. 9705487
  29. 9705487
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9705487
  • Stock #: A2030
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV9BW133746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2030
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Toyota 2.4L 4Cyl RAV4 Sport PKG AWD with Automatic Transmission has Alloys and Cruise Control. Beige on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Premium Sound System, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Side Turning Signals, Engine Remote Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Anti-Start Security
Auto Start or Remote Start
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 144,000 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen GTI ...
 118,000 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 110,000 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory