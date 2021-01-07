2011 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
*4x4 OFF-ROAD PKG*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma 4x4 2.7L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Black on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Bluetooth, Alloys, Direction Compass, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Sport Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Board, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
