2011 Toyota Tacoma

187,593 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SR5 4x4 NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH CRUISE TOW HITCH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

187,593KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6602291
  Stock #: A1156
  VIN: 5TFUX4EN0BX002057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1156
  • Mileage 187,593 KM

Vehicle Description

*4x4 OFF-ROAD PKG*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma 4x4 2.7L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Black on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Bluetooth, Alloys, Direction Compass, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Sport Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Board, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
tinted windows
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

