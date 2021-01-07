2011 Toyota Tacoma

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior tinted windows Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE 4x4 Automatic lights Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Running Boards / Rails Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.