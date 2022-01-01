2011 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
*SERVICE RECORDS*V6 TRD-OFF ROAD 4x4*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*UPGRADED PKG* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Crew Cab 4L V6 (Toyota Racing Development Package)with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather Seats, Back Up Camera, Side Running Board, Alloys and Cruise Control. White on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Sport Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Bed Liner/Cover, Heated Front Seats, Side Running Board, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
