2011 Toyota Tacoma

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 7 , 5 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8109718

8109718 Stock #: A1543

A1543 VIN: 3TMMU4FN8BM030489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1543

Mileage 197,592 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Step Bumper Privacy Glass Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Xenon Lights 4x4 Automatic lights Wheel Locks HID Lights Storage Box JBL Sound System Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Bed Liner / Box Liner Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Rear Airbag Pre-sale Inspected Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.