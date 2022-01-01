Menu
2011 Toyota Tacoma

197,592 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Toyota Tacoma

2011 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD LONG BED 4X4 PREMUIM PKG CAMERA HEATED LEATHER CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH

2011 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD LONG BED 4X4 PREMUIM PKG CAMERA HEATED LEATHER CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,592KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8109718
  Stock #: A1543
  VIN: 3TMMU4FN8BM030489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1543
  • Mileage 197,592 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*V6 TRD-OFF ROAD 4x4*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*UPGRADED PKG* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Crew Cab 4L V6 (Toyota Racing Development Package)with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather Seats, Back Up Camera, Side Running Board, Alloys and Cruise Control. White on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Sport Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Bed Liner/Cover, Heated Front Seats, Side Running Board, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/ 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Storage Box
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

