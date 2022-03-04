Menu
2011 Toyota Tundra

163,209 KM

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Toyota Tundra

2011 Toyota Tundra

TRD 5.7L 4x4 CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA PARKING SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

2011 Toyota Tundra

TRD 5.7L 4x4 CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA PARKING SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

163,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8649284
  • Stock #: A1695
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F14BX162988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1695
  • Mileage 163,209 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4X4 TRD Toyota Tundra 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Power Driver Seat, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Side Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Chrome Wheels
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Proximity Key
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

