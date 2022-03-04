$22,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Tundra
TRD 5.7L 4x4 CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA PARKING SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$22,495
- Stock #: A1695
- VIN: 5TFUY5F14BX162988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1695
- Mileage 163,209 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4X4 TRD Toyota Tundra 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Power Driver Seat, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Side Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
