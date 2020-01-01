Menu
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

SEL LEATHER SUNROOF CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

SEL LEATHER SUNROOF CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 230,598KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4400949
  • Stock #: D5620
  • VIN: 3VWLX7AJ6BM007377
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ACCIDENT FREE*Very Clean Volkswagen New Jetta SEL With Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Brown on Beige Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $291/ Monthly or $134/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 24 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Alloys, Bucket Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161. 

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

