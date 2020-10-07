Menu
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

103,040 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE 4Motion AWD Panoramic Sunroof Leather Certified

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE 4Motion AWD Panoramic Sunroof Leather Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

103,040KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6005946
  • Stock #: D6165
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX1BW552388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6165
  • Mileage 103,040 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOW KM*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHCILE*Very Clean Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion AWD 2.0L Turbocharged, With Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Silver on Black Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $333/ Monthly or $153/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161...

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

