2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual Power Seats

Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.