Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Acura TL

179,942 KM

Details Description Features

$11,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Acura TL

2012 Acura TL

AWD TECH Pkg CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF SHIFTERS BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Acura TL

AWD TECH Pkg CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF SHIFTERS BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 7193354
  2. 7193354
  3. 7193354
  4. 7193354
  5. 7193354
  6. 7193354
  7. 7193354
  8. 7193354
  9. 7193354
  10. 7193354
  11. 7193354
  12. 7193354
  13. 7193354
  14. 7193354
  15. 7193354
  16. 7193354
  17. 7193354
  18. 7193354
  19. 7193354
  20. 7193354
  21. 7193354
  22. 7193354
  23. 7193354
  24. 7193354
  25. 7193354
  26. 7193354
  27. 7193354
  28. 7193354
  29. 7193354
  30. 7193354
  31. 7193354
  32. 7193354
  33. 7193354
  34. 7193354
  35. 7193354
  36. 7193354
  37. 7193354
  38. 7193354
  39. 7193354
Contact Seller

$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

179,942KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7193354
  • Stock #: A1289
  • VIN: 19UUA9F51CA801008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1289
  • Mileage 179,942 KM

Vehicle Description

*SH-AWD NAVI CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTERS SUNROOF MEMORY HEATED SEAT BLUETOOTH*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Acura TL Tech Package SH-AWD 3.5L V6 With Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Silver on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Leather Heated Seats, Keyless, Memory Driver Seat, Dual Power Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Paddle shifters, Sunroof, Push to Start, Fog Lights, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Intelligent Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 GMC Acadia SLE-...
 214,560 KM
$7,795 + tax & lic
2012 Acura TL AWD TE...
 179,942 KM
$11,895 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Pilot EX-...
 198,475 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory