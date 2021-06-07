2012 Acura TL

+ taxes & licensing
*SH-AWD NAVI CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTERS SUNROOF MEMORY HEATED SEAT BLUETOOTH*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Acura TL Tech Package SH-AWD 3.5L V6 With Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Silver on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Leather Heated Seats, Keyless, Memory Driver Seat, Dual Power Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Paddle shifters, Sunroof, Push to Start, Fog Lights, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Intelligent Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
